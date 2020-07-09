14,800 Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CLGX traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $68.22. 1,028,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

