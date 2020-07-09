17,047 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Snap-on stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.81. 16,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,018. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

