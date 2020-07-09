18,689 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 131.9% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.47. 167,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,061. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $184.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

