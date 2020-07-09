18,753 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $225.04. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

