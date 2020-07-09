$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 233,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

