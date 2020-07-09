$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $12.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 233,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit