24,217 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.23. 66,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,875. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

