$3.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report $3.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 176,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

