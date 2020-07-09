3,100 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Msci comprises 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Msci by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $373.67. 37,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,448. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $370.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.14 and a 200-day moving average of $301.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

