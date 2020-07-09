32,503 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 17.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.39. 1,490,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $695.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares in the company, valued at $594,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.45.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

