68,084 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

NYSE:CVX traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 8,800,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.