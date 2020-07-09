84,530 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000. Paychex makes up 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.90. 102,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,346. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

