Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 85.6% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $164,581.72 and $170.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01985884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115183 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

