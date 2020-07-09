AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.46. AEterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 282,437 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.98.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

