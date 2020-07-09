Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Shares Up 6.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.90, 7,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 5,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor of the restaurant industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

