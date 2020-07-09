Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

NYSE NCZ opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Get Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.