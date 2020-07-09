Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

