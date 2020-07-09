Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 670.8% annually over the last three years.

ACV opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?

Dividend History for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit