Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 670.8% annually over the last three years.

ACV opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

