Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,543.39.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,518.57. 1,211,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,429.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,357.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

