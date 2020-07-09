AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMADY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 28,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

