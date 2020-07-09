Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $47.99 on Thursday, reaching $3,129.11. 3,581,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,212. The stock has a market cap of $1,539.96 billion, a PE ratio of 149.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,069.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,609.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,174.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

