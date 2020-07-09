Amc Networks (AMCX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amc Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX):

7/2/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/19/2020 – Amc Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2020 – Amc Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $35.00 to $28.00.

5/19/2020 – Amc Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. 290,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,087. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $57.04.

Get Amc Networks Inc alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 71.92%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 34.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 62.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.