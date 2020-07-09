American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,973 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 314,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,523. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.