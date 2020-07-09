American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -944.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.35. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

