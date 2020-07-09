AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,137. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

