Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to post $23.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.33 billion. Comcast posted sales of $26.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $102.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 billion to $105.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $110.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.83 billion to $114.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

CMCSA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.43. 939,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 143.2% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 88,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 208,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 111,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 165,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

