Analysts Anticipate Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

In other Dropbox news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $2,338,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $298,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,072. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 57.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 97,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 142,072 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 148,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

