Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Align Technology posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.42.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,936. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $301.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.70.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

