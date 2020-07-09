Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.99 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $71.55. 80,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 246,079 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,058,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

