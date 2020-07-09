Analysts Expect BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioSig Technologies’ earnings. BioSig Technologies posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioSig Technologies.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In other BioSig Technologies news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,833,552.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,600 shares of company stock worth $87,034. Company insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 36,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 9.95. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

