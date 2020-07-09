Analysts Expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report sales of $100,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $150,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $2.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180,000.00 to $5.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.04 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $33.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

