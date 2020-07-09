Analysts Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce $599.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.21 million. Tronox reported sales of $791.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.46 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROX. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

TROX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,873. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Tronox has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tronox by 3,838.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Tronox by 46.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tronox by 43.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 493,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 26.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

