AngioSoma (NASDAQ:SOAN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

AngioSoma (NASDAQ:SOAN) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 2,510,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,652,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About AngioSoma (NASDAQ:SOAN)

AngioSoma, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company's lead drug candidates include Liprostin that completed Phase I and three Phase II clinical trials, and Prostaglandin E1 that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of peripheral artery diseases. It also markets a line of nutraceutical supplements under the SomaCeuticals name.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioSoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioSoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.