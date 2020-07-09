AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $198,043.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01985884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115183 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

