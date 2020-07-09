ARAW Trading 57.6% Lower Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. ARAW has a market cap of $9,710.33 and approximately $8.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.04907264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.