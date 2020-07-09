Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading Down 3.1%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) shares fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92, 460 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

