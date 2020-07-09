ATN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,651.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, ATN has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. ATN has a market capitalization of $615,982.44 and approximately $8,651.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.01986396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00180665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00064630 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00115347 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The official website for ATN is atn.io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, RightBTC, Hotbit and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

