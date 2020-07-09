AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of T traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,092,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,427,384. The stock has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

