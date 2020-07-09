Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) recently:

7/7/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

6/29/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/29/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at BCS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

5/20/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

5/11/2020 – Bain Capital Specialty Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at $80,614,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,129,000 after buying an additional 875,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $3,322,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 252,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

