Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 113.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,238 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 828,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,975,000 after purchasing an additional 234,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 47.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 225,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,261. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.78 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 20.16%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

