Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by Legacy Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,021 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 41,394,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,414,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit