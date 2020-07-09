Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,021 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 41,394,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,414,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

