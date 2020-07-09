Bay Rivers Group Purchases Shares of 3,478 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $9.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $326.13. 2,906,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,719. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $262.71 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

