Blakecoin Market Cap Reaches $14,761.16 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,761.16 and approximately $14.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,238.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.02598191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.26 or 0.02546531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00475037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00724078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00071143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00606954 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 26,639,282 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

