Blocknet Market Capitalization Achieves $9.56 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Blocknet has a market cap of $9.56 million and $25,854.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00014877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,946,598 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

