Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 32,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.2% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

