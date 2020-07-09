Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 370,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,608,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,725,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 66,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,992,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685,240. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

