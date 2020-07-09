Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.31 Million Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 171.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 221,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 424.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 1,162,720 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,664,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 2,373,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,430. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

