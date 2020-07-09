Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $538,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,330,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819,872. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.