Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Walmart stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,307,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

