Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Takes $5.93 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. 3M makes up 1.9% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 146,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.28. 887,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

