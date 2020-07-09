Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $58.12. 945,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,976,296. The company has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.